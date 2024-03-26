Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Shortlisted to Join EPL Hall of Fame

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler could be set to join Steven Gerrard in the Premier League Hall of Fame, with the striker on the 15-name shortlist to be inducted in the 2024 class and voting open to fans over the next month.

One of the best finishers Liverpool and English football has ever seen, the Toxteth-born forward grew up at the club’s academy before making his breakthrough to the first team in 1993, going on to score 183 goals in 369 Liverpool appearances for the Reds.

All told, Fowler scored 254 goals in 590 total appearances in a career that spanned 19 seasons, including spells with Leeds United and Manchester City. Fowler also earned 26 England caps.

Another former Liverpool striker, Michael Owen, is also on the shortlist. Following eight seasons in Red that saw him score 158 goals in 297 appearances, Owen refused to extend his contract and pushed for a move to Real Madrid. That move ended in disappointment and he returned to England to play for Newcastle United and Manchester United.

If either—or both—make the cut, they would join Steven Gerrard in the Hall of Fame, with the former Liverpool captain amongst the first eight inductees in 2021. To date, Gerrard is Liverpool’s only player inducted.

Fans can cast their vote until Monday, April 8th.