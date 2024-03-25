Jayden Danns Reflects On Liverpool First Team Breakthrough

Having made his senior debut in the League Cup in the autumn, 18-year-old striker Jayden Danns has gone on to make four senior appearances for Liverpool this season including in their League Cup final win over Chelsea and a man of the match performance in the FA Cup against Southampton.

Recently, the young Scouser and son of Guayana international Neil Danns was rewarded for his growing role in the team with a new long-term contract, and this week he opened up about the experience of breaking into the first team at his boyhood club.

“My big goal is to just progress as far as I can go and keep trying to get better,” Danns said. “To keep progressing and trying to score goals and do the best for the team. The hunger’s not gone, it’s only just started. That first taste is just unbelievable so you just want to keep getting and I’m grateful for everything that is coming.

“This is my boyhood club and I’m just grateful to be in this situation. Like I said, the more chances I get the more chances I want to take. But if I don’t get them chances I just want to keep working hard.

“There’s top-class players ahead of you—there’s no fuss about whether you’re in or you’re not. You’re just grateful when you’re in and around it. So the chances that I get, I’ll work as hard as I can and try to take them.”

A slight easing of Liverpool’s winter injury woes has meant fewer chances in recent weeks, but Danns most certainly made the most of the chances that did come his way, and that should keep him in Jürgen Klopp’s mind for the remainder of the season should the attacking need arise.

Having also just turned 18 in January, though, it will be equally important to guard against expecting too much too soon from the youngster—something the club will no doubt be keeping in mind and that hopefully the fans will as well.

“In my mind I am just going to take on what they give me,” Danns added, “and work as hard as I can to try to perfect my tools and be the best player I can be.”