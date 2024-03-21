Hughes to Bolster Liverpool Backroom with Bournemouth Chief Scout

Following the appointment of Michael Edwards as Liverpool’s new CEO of Football Operations and Richard Hughes as sporting director as the club plan for life after Jürgen Klopp, there’s news of a third backroom arrival at the club.

Widespread reports today have Hughes set to bring chief scout Mark Burchill along with him from Bournemouth in the summer, with the expectation being that the former Scotland striker will join a Liverpool scouting team led by chief scout Barry Hunter and recruitment chief Dave Fallows.

Following a journeyman career that saw him play 236 games for 14 different clubs, Burchill moved into management with Scottish side Livingston for two seasons before changing track and joining Bournemouth’s scouting team in 2017.

Hughes is said to have considered Burchill integral to his team at the south coast club and bringing him to Anfield with him in the summer was a priority, and it appears Bournemouth were amenable to allowing him to join his former boss at his new club.