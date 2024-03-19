Groin Injury Forces Liverpool Youngster to Return to Club

Liverpool youngster Owen Beck has seen is time at Dundee FC cut short again following a groin injury for the 21-year-old left back that will see him return to Merseyside to undergo treatment and rehabilitation for the issue.

This follows on from Beck’s temporary January return to the club when Liverpool’s injury situation forced his unexpected recall in the midst of what had been intended to be a season-long loan with the Scottish Premiership side.new

With Liverpool’s injury crisis easing towards the end of January, Beck was able to return to Dundee, who sit seventh in Scotland in their first year back in the top flight. All told, Beck made 28 appearances for Dundee this season.

Beck had sat out the club’s mid-week match last week with what was believed to be a minor groin issue with hopes he would be able to play on the weekend, but further tests revealed a more serious issue than first believed.

“Owen is looking at a minimum of four to six weeks on the sidelines,” said Dundee manager Tony Docherty. “With Liverpool being his parent club they have a big input into that and, of course, he’ll get the best of treatment.”