Liverpool Head Into International Break with Fresh Injury Concerns

Over the past few weeks, Liverpool’s injury crisis appeared to be easing. Players like Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboslai and Andy Robertson were returning to the lineup, though absences like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, and Curtis Jones remains.

On balance, though, things appeared to be getting better. However, following Sunday’s surprise 4-3 extra time defeat to historic rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter finals, there are fresh worries for Jürgen Klopp’s side heading into the international break.

Following the match, Klopp revealed Darwin Nuñez, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo all ended the day with issues. How serious they might be will only become clear in the coming days, and if they do go on to play for their national teams most will be holding their breath.

“We had some problems,” the Liverpool manager said after the match when asked about injuries. “Lucho felt his groin, Darwin his hamstring, and Cody has twisted his ankle I think. I don’t know when they play their first [international] game but probably in four or five days.

“Let’s hope they can get through that and then the rest of the season starts. The more of the boys we have available then the bigger our chances are to finish the season in style. They boys have to recover and we will go for everything after the international break.”

For Diaz and Colombia, the March break sees them face Spain and Romania in European-based friendlies. Nuñez’ Uruguay also play in Europe, with friendlies against the Basque team and Ivory Coast. Netherlands have friendlies set up against Scotland and Germany.

If there are any doubts surrounding the fitness of the trio of attackers, hopefully the non-competitive nature of the national team games will allow them not to be used by their managers—or perhaps will even see them return to Liverpool early to rest and recover.