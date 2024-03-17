Jayden Danns: “It’s My Boyhood Club”

18 year old Liverpool Academy player Jayden Danns signed a new contract with Liverpool this past week, and he is eager to make his mark in the next phase for the club.

“I’ve said it so many times, it’s my boyhood club so to sign a new contract, it’s a dream come true and it’s just a really good feeling”, said Danns.

“I haven’t impacted as much as I want to impact just yet, I think there is more to come with me. I just want to keep working hard, keep trying to get as many opportunities [as possible] and push for more spots, and try to score more goals”.

Jurgen Klopp has provided opportunities to an extraordinary number of Academy players this season, in the wake of an injury crisis that hit the senior squad, and the youngsters have delivered in a spirited manner scoring goals across all competitions.

“Looking back, at times I might have been thinking, ‘This is going to be tough’ to get here, but I didn’t really doubt myself that I was going to be where I am at the minute and my goal is to just keep pushing and work as hard as I can”, said Danns.

“I’ve always had that mindset of wanting to push on and be the best and do as well as I possibly can. It boosts my confidence going into games knowing that the club backs me and the gaffer backs me and so do the players. It’s huge for me”.