Szoboszlai On This Season: “It’s Never Boring!”

It’s Dominik Szoboszlai’s first season as a Red, and it’s certainly been one to remember. From Jürgen Klopp announcing his shock departure to winning the League Cup to battling it out for the Premier League title, every match has been important.

The Hungarian captain spoke about his experience in this whirlwind of a season following his return from injury.

“It’s very good,” Szoboszlai said. “It’s never boring for us and probably for the fans as well!

“It’s hard but we have to be ready for all the competitions, we are fighting for the [Premier League] title but that’s why we play football, and [it is] probably what everybody loves.”

The team’s most recent success was getting past Sparta Prague to make it into the quarterfinals of the Europa League. Liverpool won the tie by a 11-2 aggregate over two legs. Szoboszlai contributed a goal in each game and an assist for one of Darwin Núñez’s goals in the first game.

“To be honest, I’ve been fitter before,” he said about his recovery. “I just needed games so with the games it’s going to come, everything.”

It’s safe to say that he’s come back from his injury layoff ready to pitch in to help the team make it through a jam-packed, highly stressful spring.