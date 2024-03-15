Official: Liverpool Draw Atalanta in Europa League Quarter Final

Having dispatched Sparta Praha over two legs by a commanding 11-2 aggregate scoreline with the second leg on Thursday night, Liverpool now know that they will next face Atalanta in the Europa League quarter finals.

Due to the semi final being set by the draw today, Liverpool also know that they could not face Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen—consensus second favourite to the Reds in Europe’s second cup competition—until the final.

Before then, though, Jürgen Klopp’s last European campaign with the Reds will see them welcome the Serie A side to Anfield for the first leg on April 11th before travelling to Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on April 18th.

For their part, their opponents defeated Sporting POrtugal 3-2 on aggregate with a 2-1 home victory in the second leg providing the margin of victory. The Italian club currently stand sixth in Serie A with 47 points.

The sides’ first and only previous meeting in competitive action was in the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League, with the Reds winning the first game 5-0 but being upset the second and losing 2-0 at Anfield.

The other side of Liverpool’s Europa League bracket sees Portuguese title hopefuls and tie favourites Benfica being tested by Marseille, in the midst of an inconsistent season and currently sitting seventh in Ligue 1.

The other Europa League quarter final pairings will see AC Milan take on Roma in a battle of second and fifth in Serie A while Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen face David Moyes’ West Ham, with the winners meeting in the semis.