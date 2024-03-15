Cody Gakpo: “We’re Very Hungry to Win Every Game”

Liverpool’s decisive win against Sparta Prague saw the Reds advance to the next stage of the Europa League, and Cody Gakpo netted two goals, one in each half.

The 6-1 win was reflective of the squad’s overall mood and level of talent.

“I think we’re very hungry to win every game and to play always our best football that we can do”, said Gakpo.

“It doesn’t matter what the score was in the first leg, obviously it’s another game we can play and another game we can win, play good football, have a good evening with all the guys. I think we’re really enjoying it at the moment, but we have to stay focused and keep going like this.”

Despite being hit with a long injury list, Liverpool have managed to stay afloat in all competitions, and the return of key players like Mohamed Salah has only boosted their bench.

“I think it’s very important towards the end of the season when you’re still in the race for everything that everybody is coming back and fit and sharp as ever. Mo [Salah] is looking as good as always, Dom [Szoboszlai] [had] another full game in his legs and a goal. We all played and I think that’s what we need. So, from here on we can go forward and look forward to Sunday and to the rest of the season”, said Gakpo.