Virgil van Dijk Warns Against Complacency in Europa League Second Leg

Liverpool were comfortable 5-1 winners on the road in the first leg of their Round of 16 Europa League tie against Sparta Praha last week, making one of the key goals heading into the return leg at Anfield tonight avoiding any complacency.

On paper the tie might appear over, but against a side that will feel they have nothing to lose and are likely to go for it, the Reds won’t want to give up a goal that could lead to a second that could lead to an unexpectedly nervy night at Anfield.

“Situations like this can start off seeming comfortable,” captain Virgil van Dijk said in his pre-game notes, “but if you allow your standards to drop, lose focus, or take your foot off the gas it won’t be long before it starts to become uncomfortable.

“Football is full of stories like this. We have our own, and we look back on them as incredible occasions that will go down in folklore. Having these experiences we know for every great moment one team has, another has to be on the wrong end.”

Elsewhere in the Europa League tonight, Roma hold a 4-0 advantage over Brighton, Marseille are up 4-0 on Villarreal, and AC Milan 4-2 vs. Slavia Praha. Along with Liverpool, they make up the four sides likeliest to advance to the next round.

Rounding out Round of 16 action, Leverkusen and Qarabag are level 2-2 as are Rangers and Benfica, while Atalanta and Sporting are 1-1 and Freiburg have a 1-0 advantage over West Ham but are set to play the second leg at the London Stadium.

“We have reached a stage of the season where pretty much every game seems like an opportunity to take a big step,” he added. “The chance is there for the quarter-finals of the Europa League, something that should excite everyone at the club.”