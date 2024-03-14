Dominik Szoboszlai Wants To Go Four For Four

Dominik Szoboszlai returned from a long stretch on the injury list to rejoin his new team. It’s the last third of the season, but every game is still important because the Reds are still fully in the mix to potentially pick up three more trophies. They’ve already won the League Cup last month, and Szoboszlai, like the rest of us, are hoping to help his teammates to a clean sweep of the remaining prizes.

Speaking on the eve of Liverpool playing Sparta Prague in the second half of their Europa League round of 16 tie, Szoboszlai spoke about how exciting it is to be back and ready to contribute in these crucial final games.

“We won already one [trophy] and we have three more left I said it before, me personally, I want to win all four but we have to look game by game,” the Hungarian international said alongside manager Jürgen Klopp at the press conference. “We cannot look that far [towards] the end of the season because there is a long, long way to go, a lot of games [in] Europa League, in the FA Cup on Sunday and then after the national-team break the Premier League starts again.”

That fire he feels might also be due to him recently returning after a long absence. He missed all of February with a hamstring problem.

“It is the worst thing that can happen to you, actually, to be injured, to be not allowed to help the team even if you want to and you are watching from the television or from the stands,” he said.

“Hopefully that never comes again. But as you know as a professional football player, it can come all the time, so that’s why we have to take care of ourselves and then we will be ready for every game.”

At a minimum, Liverpool have 11 games left to play, but could end up playing as many as 18 more depending on how well they do in the Europa League and FA Cup. There will be plenty of opportunities for Szoboszlai to return to the excellent form that he’d shown before his injury.