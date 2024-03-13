 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jürgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Ready to Start Against Sparta Praha

Salah is likely to play around an hour of football against Sparta Praha in the second leg of Liverpool’s Round of 16 Europa League tie.

By Noel Chomyn
Liverpool FC Training And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League 2023/24 Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After coming off the bench against Manchester City on the weekend, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp says that superstar forward Mohamed Salah is ready to start—but he might not be ready for a full match and still needs his minutes managed.

“It’s important that we build up Mo, obviously super-important,” the manager noted. “So, yeah, he is ready, he is fit. Everything is good now. I’m not sure if he is ready for 90 minutes and I’m not sure we should do 90 minutes, but he’s ready to start.

“He would have been ready to start in the last game but then you don’t know for how long and that’s always the problem when players come back, but there are 10 more Premier League games and hopefully a lot more cup and European games.”

After around half an hour on Sunday, then, it might seem likeliest Salah is in line for about an hour for the second leg of their Round of 16 Europa League tie against Sparta Praha, which the host Reds currently lead by a comfortable 5-1 on aggregate.

Then, Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter finals await on Sunday before the March international break, with Egypt having reversed course and agreed to allow Salah to stay on Merseyside while they play a two-game friendly tournament in UAE.

