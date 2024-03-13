Jürgen Klopp on Michael Edwards Return: “Top News for the Club”

With news this week that former sporting director Michael Edwards would be returning to Liverpool as CEO of Football Operations, the first piece is in place for the transition to the post-Jürgen Klopp era at Liverpool following the announcement the manager would be departing at season’s end.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of Thursday’s Europa League Round of 16 second leg against Sparta Praha, Klopp was asked about Edwards’ return and revealed he has held talks with his former colleague about the work to be done to keep the Reds on their reclaimed perch moving forward.

“We’ve had a conversation,” Klopp said of Edwards’ planned return. “I’m really happy. I said a few times I want to see the club in the best possible place when I have left it. So I will do everything I can while I am here and after that other people have to do it, and I think it’s a top solution. Honestly, a top solution.

“Our conversation was great. We talked a lot about a lot of things, about what I think about different players and stuff like this, the situation of the club since I was here and he was not and what has changed, what might have to change. These sorts of things. A really good talk, and I think it’s top news for the club.”

As for any fans hoping that Klopp might have a change of heart, though, the soon to depart manager insisted that isn’t a possibility and that the subject didn’t come up in his talks with Edwards because he knows that Klopp didn’t make his initial decision lightly or without significant consideration and reflection.

“No, because—and this is important for his job—he’s not dumb,” Klopp added when asked about possible discussions about staying. “That’s not a subject to talk about, to be honest. I cannot say that and change my mind. I don’t say these things without thinking. It would mean I only realised now how great this club is.

“I have known it all the time, that for me this is the best club in the world and I am now leaving it anyway. So I just want the club to now do as well as somehow possible, and I am sure if we then get the right people in place for the foundation we will in the future and with Michael in charge I think it’s a top choice.”