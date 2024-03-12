Klopp Talk: “We Are This Gritty, Annoying Pain You Will Not Get Rid Of”

Liverpool may not be clear at the top of the table, with Jürgen Klopp’s Reds level on points with Arsenal but behind on the tiebreaker of goal differential while defending champions Manchester City lurk just a point back in a three team title race.

After a strong performance against City over the weekend that was unfortunate to only lead to a draw and single point for Liverpool, though, it’s hard not to feel as though this is a side that is set up well ahead of the final stretch of the 2023-24 season.

“We are this gritty, annoying pain you will not get rid of,” Klopp said. “In our situation we cannot now run away from other teams. We just have to fight through to be there, [and] we proved [against Manchester City that] we are rightly in the mix.”

With ten league games left to play, all three teams and fanbases will feel as though their own destiny is largely in their hands. All three will feel that if they can at least come close to winning out, the Premier League title will be theirs this season.

For Liverpool, meanwhile, the remaining schedule on paper does appear ever so slightly kinder—and unlike in past seasons where slip-ups against the bottom half felt the norm, this year it is Liverpool who have the best record against those sids.

Not that ever so slightly kinder will be easy with Brighton, Sheffield United, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Wolves, and a yet to be rescheduled fixture against Everton representing their final ten.