Anfield Hosts Record League Attendance Numbers For Manchester City Match

Anfield has long been known to host one of the best atmospheres in European football. With loyal local support and an ever-growing international fan base, the venerable stadium has seen a massive demand for tickets over the years that just could not be supported by the capacity.

Liverpool ownership group FSG has decided to expand the capacity on two separate occasions over the last decade. The latest expansion was just completed this winter, after initially being slated to be done at the start of this season.

With the Anfield Road end finally fully open, Liverpool saw the largest crowd on hand ever to watch a league match when the Reds hosted Premier League title challengers Manchester City on Sunday. The official attendance was announced as 59,947, surpassing the previous record of 59,896 set in February. Prior to that, the largest crown on hand for a league match was 58,757 all the way back in 1949.

With Anfield’s official capacity listed at over 60,000, expect the league attendance records to be broken again in the near future. The all time record will probably stand for a while longer, however. In 1952, 61,905 supporters packed into Anfield to watch Liverpool take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in an FA Cup match. Of course, that was prior to seated stands, so it is unlikely Anfield will host that number again unless the Kop end is expanded.