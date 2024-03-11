Mohamed Salah Reportedly Will Not Join Egypt for March Internationals

Having spent much of the 2024 calendar year sidelined following an injury while on duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, Mohamed Salah has begun to be eased back into action over the past week by Liverpool.

With an eye to his long-term health and fitness and with the March international break set to begin after next weekend’s games, the Reds recently asked the Egyptian federation to leave Salah on Merseyside as they play a friendly tournament, the Winsunited Cup in the UAE.

Egypt’s football association initially rejected the rest request, and they did so rather aggressively. Now, though, it appears as though they have acquiesced to the club’s—and, one might speculate, the player’s—wishes.

According to The Athletic’s James Pearce, following further discussions it has been agreed that Salah will not be called up to face New Zealand, with the winner of that match paired off against the winner of Tunisia and Croatia to determine the Winsunited Cup winner.

With Salah’s fitness a key concern for Liverpool, the Egyptian superstar was only brought off the bench in the second half against Manchester City on Sunday despite the importance of the game to Liverpool’s title challenge.