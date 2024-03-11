Wataru Endo On Liverpool Performance vs. City: “Keep Playing Like This”

Even with a lengthy injury list that saw Liverpool missing numerous key players, the Reds put in an outstanding performance against defending champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Facing off against a Pep Guardiola side considered favourites, hey had more shots, more possession, attempted more passes—and completed them at a higher rate—and created more xG.

The result, a 1-1 draw with a stonewall penalty turned down in stoppage time, was harsh on them, but the performances of so many players including midfielder Wataru Endo deserved praise.

“The result was not too bad, I think,” Endo reflected following the match. “We had more chances than Man City, so we are disappointed about the result, but we need to move forward.

“We created more chances. Of course we could only score one, but the way we played, with how we created the chances, I think it was amazing. If we keep playing like we did, results will come.”

It’s a blow to drop points for the third time in a top six clash due to officiating—following Martin Ødegaard’s Arsenal handball and Luis Diaz’ disallowed onside goal against Spurs—in a title race.

The quality and determination of this depleted Liverpool side, though, can’t be questioned, and the table remains encouraging with them level on points with Arsenal and still one up on City.

And just as the Reds’ unfairly dropped points might lead to anger and regret come season’s end, it could be that a more than earned point like Sunday’s will be the decider in their favour.

“I think that we are on a good way right now,” Endo added. “At the end of the season, this one point might be important. So we need to keep playing like this and just try to win every game.”