Klopp Talk: “Maybe Howard Webb Will Call Us Tomorrow and Say Sorry”

On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool took on Manchester City in a game widely billed as a potential title-decider without their first choice goalkeeper, right back, left back, centre half pairing, and right winger. Despite that, for long stretches of the match and almost the entirety of the second half, Liverpool were the clear better side.

The game ended a draw but Jürgen Klopp’s injury-plagued Reds had more shots, held more possession, attempted more passes while completing them at a higher rate, and created more xG. They might not have got the win, but the team put in a performance that deserved massive praise—and Klopp was quick to give that to them.

“The second half was the best half that we ever played against City,” Klopp said following Sunday’s clash between title contenders. “We have had great games against City and they’ve all been different, but as dominant as we were today and as much football as we played today—we’ve never played like that against City.

“In the end we had more shots on target, we had more possession. The first ten minutes we were a bit in a rush in possession, but when we started playing boy did we cause them problems. They’re still the best team in the world, they are, but when we can play against them like that it’s for us a statement. It’s something we can use.”

That they didn’t get the win and three points that would have sent them back clear at the top of the Premier League table was in part the result of what appeared an over-awed officiating team desperate to avoid being seen as having impacted the outcome of the match—and so choosing to ignore a clear penalty in stoppage time.

As the match neared its final whistle, City winger Jérémy Doku raised his boot to chest level in the penalty area, looking to clear the ball. That ball first struck the chest of Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister before Doku made glancing contact with it—and near simultaneous robust contact studs flush into Mac Allister’s chest.

Anywhere else on the pitch—or perhaps at any other time and game state in the penalty area—the only argument would have been yellow or red card. Instead, referee Michael Oliver avoided making a decision, leaving it up to VAR. Then VAR avoided a decision, backing Oliver’s non-call and failing to send him to the monitor.

From a desire not to make a decision that decides a match that at best appears cowardly—assuming one doesn’t want to raise the spectre of corruption given Oliver has in the past been paid well to do work in UAE where at the least the appearance of a potential conflict of interest exists—they instead decided it by making none.

“I think if you look as a football person it’s a clear penalty,” Klopp added of the incident. “So somebody will now explain to me the reason it’s not—or maybe Howard Webb will call us tomorrow and say sorry. These are the two possible outcomes, and both will not change the result so I’m already over it. It’s an important performance for us.”