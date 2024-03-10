Wataru Endo: “Going to Be a Crazy, Crazy Atmosphere”

Liverpool face Manchester City at Anfield today in a potentially title-deciding clash, as the two clubs seek to widen the one point gap between them.

Midfielder Wataru Endo is looking forward to the encouragement from fans at Anfield.

“I think it’s going to be a crazy, crazy atmosphere. I’m going to enjoy this game and we want to win this game”, he said.

“I’m very excited to play this game, so I will just try to get ready and try to do what I did before. I will try to do my best.”

Countering Manchester City’s attacking threat will be key. “Offensively they play very well and they have a lot of good attackers, so I have to try to stop them in the middle – I think that’s my job. I will get ready for that,” said Endo.

Liverpool recently saw the return of Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai to the pitch, a big boost ahead of the City game. Despite the many other absences due to injury, the Reds have churned out promising performances.

“The way we are playing at the moment is great. We have injured players but we keep winning. We just focus on the next game and we play all together”, said Endo.

“I’m very happy to see them [Salah and Szoboszlai] back on the pitch. Like our fans, we were waiting for them to come back. So, we are in a good way [and] we just try to get ready for the next game.”