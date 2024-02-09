Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Alcântara’s Injury Reportedly Serious

Thiago Alcântara’s 15-minute cameo against Arsenal on the weekend that saw the veteran midfielder return from nearly a year on the sidelines may end up his final moments on the pitch as a Liverpool player.

That’s the latest following reports on Thursday that the 32-year-old Spanish playmaker had suffered a muscle injury. At the time, the hope had been that it was a minor issue resulting from his extended layoff.

Instead, reports from journalists with ties to the club today suggest the injury is a serious one, and that there is a good chance that Thiago will not play again this season, with his contract up in the summer.

If it is in fact the end, it’s quite a disappointing one for one of the most supremely talented technicians of his generation, and a player who was integral to Liverpool’s 2021-22 push to win a historic quadruple.

All told, Thiago has played 68 times for the Reds since joining in 2020 in a career that started out with 68 games with Barcelona before he headed to Germany and spent seven seasons at Bayern Munich.