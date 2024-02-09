Trent Alexander-Arnold Commends Conor Bradley’s Hard Work

Trent Alexander-Arnold grew as a footballer through the Liverpool Academy and occupies the vice-captain role today. And he is now joined by younger players like Conor Bradley who are starting to show their talents playing for the senior squad.

Bradley, who has recently impressed all, has made his mark on the team.

“He’s done a credit to himself and all the hard work he has put in”, said Trent.

“I think the way he’s stepped up and performed was incredible. We see it day in and day out in training how good he is and how good the rest of the young lads are. It’s a very, very good time for the Academy. It’s very good to see.”

On reflecting on his own journey, Trent believes that each player has his own path.

“I think it’s hard to even think and compare yourself because you never know how good you actually are and you kind of just want to keep playing”, he sai.

“I never really thought about it back then. Still now you’re just focused on breaking into the team and performing and being a part of the first team. You’re so focused on that, you don’t have time to think about anything else”.