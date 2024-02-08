Xabi Alonso’s “Dream Is to Coach Liverpool” According to Schweinsteiger

For the fans, pundits, and bookies, Xabi Alonso is perceived as the favourite to take over at Liverpool this summer when Jürgen Klopp hangs up his hat following time in charge in what has been most successful spell for the Reds in the Premier League era.

Alonso, currently in the midst of a Bundesliga title push with Bayer Leverkusen where he is seeking to become the first manager to upset Bayern Munich since Klopp did it with Dortmund in 2011-12, has unsurprisingly been non-committal about the links.

According to former Bayern teammate Bastian Schweinsteiger, though, returning one day to manage at Liverpool is one of Alonso’s dreams, something that would make it very difficult for the Spaniard to turn down if Liverpool are offering the opportunity.

“I know Xabi and I think his big dream is to coach Liverpool,” Schweinsteiger in his role as pundit with Germany’s ARD during Leverkusen’s 3-2 Pokal Cup victory over Stuttgart on Tuesday. “I can imagine that it will be this summer when he goes to Liverpool.”

While Schweinsteiger isn’t the first to suggest managing the Reds is a dream of Alonso’s, some have suggested the opening may have come a year too soon given the ex-Red’s investment in his current project and what some see as a relatively short resume.