Wataru Endo Returns to Liverpool Training

Wataru Endo has returned to Merseyside after a winter spent leading Japan in the Asian Cup. Endo has rejoined his teammates in training at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday.

Japan made it to the quarterfinals before falling to Iran by a score of 2-1. Endo played in all five matches they had in the competition over the three weeks. He even scored once in the group stages against Iraq, in another 2-1 defeat.

Endo returns to a Liverpool team clinging to the top of the Premier League by two points, but mindful of Manchester City’s game in hand. Liverpool’s defeat against Arsenal was a blow to the momentum that they had built up over the last several weeks while Endo was away. However, hopefully Endo’s re-introduction into the team will provide a boost by giving Jürgen Klopp the ability to rotate out his midfield more.

After the setback of last weekend, Liverpool look to redeem themselves on Saturday against Burnley. The defensive midfielder is in the running to appear if it’s in the manager’s plans.