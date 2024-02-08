Frank: “Like Everyone Else, I Also Have Ambitions”

Rumoured to be on Liverpool FC’s shortlist of managers to take up the position after Jürgen Klopp’s departure this summer, Brentford’s Thomas Frank was asked by Danish media outlet Tipsbladet, if he’d have any interest in one day managing the Reds or Barcelona, whose current manager Xavi is also stepping aside later this year.

The 50-year-old was cordial in his answer, reaffirming his commitment to the Bees but leaving the door open for a bigger opportunity:

“Yeah, I keep up with things and have seen that Xavi and Klopp are leaving, two big coaching personalities for two fantastic clubs, both of whom have done well. “As for myself, I’m insanely happy to be here. I’ve said that before. I have the opportunity to fulfill many of my ambitions. Like everyone else, I also have ambitions, but it’s hard to say exactly what they are.”

With Xabi Alonso almost universally regarded as the top choice, Frank would make for a good appointment should the Reds fail to nab their former player. The Dane is tactically flexible, open to a data-first approach, and used to working under limitations at Brentford. Now, the budget he would have to work with at Liverpool would seem gargantuan compared to what he did at the Bees, but given the Reds’ free-spending competitors at the top of the league table, it’s all relative. Those traits would make him an appealing choice for the appointment. But yes, let’s make a good run at Xabi.