Manager Thomas Frank Addresses Barcelona and Liverpool Job Openings

With Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp set to depart the club at the end of the season, former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso has emerged as the early frontrunner to take over with Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi and Sporting’s Rúben Amorim also heavily discussed.

They aren’t the only managers being talked about, though, with Brentford’s Thomas Frank considered a darkhorse candidate given his success establishing his data-reliant side in the top flight and with arguably the tactical approach most similar to the Liverpool boss.

Inevitably, then, Frank found himself asked about his future this week in an interview with Danish outlet Tips Bladet. While the often up front Frank avoided commenting directly on whether he might take the Liverpool job, he did admit to having managerial ambitions.

“I follow the news have seen that Xavi and Klopp are leaving,” he noted of the upcoming vacancies at both Liverpool and Barcelona. “Two great coaching personalities for two fantastic clubs, both of which have done well. As for myself, I’m insanely happy here.

“I’ve said that before. I get the opportunity to fulfill many of my ambitions here. Like everyone, I do have other ambitions, but exactly what they are is so hard to say. My focus is only on doing well right now. Winning more football games here is my focus right now.”

Along with the three favourites, German national team coach Julian Nagelsmann like Frank has also been talked about as a potential alternative, rounding out the five names most consider most likely to end up taking over the Liverpool job at the end of the season.