Klopp Talk: “We Can Turn Things Around”

Liverpool’s defeat on Sunday away at Arsenal came as a surprise, less for the loss itself—always a possibility against a top side on the road—than for the Reds’ underwhelming performance, as absences and fixture load appeared to finally catch up with them.

Now, though, Jürgen Klopp’s players have a week to try to hit the reset button, to rest and prepare and to perhaps welcome back a few players, before they look to kick off another extended winning streak when they face Burnley in the Premier League next weekend.

“We didn’t lose recently an awful lot of football games,” Klopp said about his side’s new goal. “We have now a rather longer week, I think we play on Saturday, so we will use that for rest, we will use that for training and will be properly prepared for the next game.

“Nobody expects, in our dressing room at least, that we just will fly over Burnley. They fight for their targets, it’s a talented group, unlucky in moments and stuff like this. But it’s a home game and we can turn things around, meaning the first step, and then we will see.”

Burnley under Vincent Kompany looks a lot different than it did in past years under Sean Dyche, but after an impressive return to the Premier League this season, The Clarets have struggled to implement their possession-based approach and they sit in 19th-place.