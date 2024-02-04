Trent Alexander-Arnold: Arsenal Will Be a “Must-Not-Lose” Game

Liverpool face Arsenal tonight in the Premier League in a fixture that finds the Gunners five points behind in the table on Liverpool’s tail. And vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold has his fighting sprit ready.

“I always look forward to these games, no matter what. Especially when you know there’s so much riding on it. It’s a must-not-lose, I would say. You have to go there and go get a result – hopefully take the three points”, he said.

Liverpool are competing in four competitions hoping for silverware this season, and it’s all the more significant considering it will be Jurgen Klopp’s last at the club. And Trent believes that the Reds are confident as they approach Arsenal.

“We’ve shown that we’re able to get a result there so far this season. It’s going to be a different ball game, obviously, playing in a different competition. But we know we’re capable of winning the game and we have that confidence”, he said.

“There’s no complacency because we’re on a good run. It’s about making sure we go there and execute our game plan, and we’re confident we’re able to do that. Our mentality will be right and I’m sure the game plan will be”.