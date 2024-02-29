Kelleher “Not Surprised” by Impact of Liverpool Youth Players

With Liverpool in the midst of an injury crisis and playing two games a week, they’ve had to rely heavily on youth players of late, resulting first in a famous League Cup final victory over Chelsea on the weekend and then a 3-0 win the the FA Cup over Southampton.

To sustain the title push and European run they’re hoping for it’s likely they won’t be able to keep playing the kids every game and will need their injured stars to return, but Caoimhin Kelleher says he’s not surprised by the vital contributions the kids have now made.

“Massively impressed but not surprised, to be honest,” Kelleher noted. “They’ve been up training with us a lot and I can see the potential that they have. They deserve this moment but I’m not too surprised because they’ve shown great potential already in training.”

Kelleher is another player who many perhaps wouldn’t have expected to have such a key role in the season, but the backup—who Jürgen Klopp has consistently talked up as the best backup any club team has—has again shown just how valuable he is to the team.

The 25-year-old may need to look beyond Anfield at some point for the sake of his career, such is the difficulty of being stuck behind the best goalkeeper in football in Alisson Becker, but for the time being at least the Reds have quite enviable depth at the position.

“The main objective was to get the win and go through to the next round,” Kelleher added. “Obviously having just played Sunday the task was a bit more difficult, but I thought the young lads came in and did well and did the Academy proud again.”