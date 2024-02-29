Klopp Talk: “It Was Super Class”

Jürgen Klopp and his players have had a great week. It started with winning the League Cup on Sunday and now winning the Round of 16 FA Cup game against Southampton. They also picked up two clean sheets in the process.

Central to this success has been the young players who have stepped up when called upon by Klopp in both cup competitions. Wednesday’s 3-0 victory saw Lewis Koumas score the first goal and then Jayden Danns finish it off with a brace.

“I cannot imagine how this week must feel for the boys,” Klopp said after the win. “It feels pretty good for me but I know about all the problems we have around as well. They don’t have to care about that, so they can just fly and they deserve that. It’s the week of the Academy and I’m so happy to mention them again, just because it’s exceptional.”

With many senior players injured or resting, Wednesday’s lineup was quite eclectic mix of youth players.

Describing the team he fielded for the game, Klopp said, “So, I would say the last line is a settled last line – the goalie, Caoimh [Kelleher], we know how good he is, but then Joey [Gomez] on No.6, two 19-year-olds on No.8, an 18-year-old on the left wing and then Cody [Gakpo] and Harvey [Elliott], who in other circumstances would never have played. Harvey played 120 minutes a few days ago! So, what these two boys did there is absolutely incredible.”

This Saturday, Liverpool return to Premier League football. They will travel to take on Nottingham Forest. Three games in a week is tough for any team, but thanks to Liverpool’s talented Academy, the handful of fit senior players have been allowed to rest. Maintaining their lead at the top of the Premier League table is the biggest priority for the rest of the season. Let’s hope Klopp’s bold moves pay off and the Reds end the week with three wins.