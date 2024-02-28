Van Dijk Says Liverpool Cup Triumph “Should Make Us Even More Hungry”

On Sunday, Liverpool won their first piece of silverware of the 2023-24 season, beating Chelsea in the League Cup final. On Wednesday, they have the chance to keep the hopes of a second alive when they take on Southampton in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup

That quick turnaround means little time to reflect on Sunday’s triumph, but Virgil van Dijk isn’t ready to forget an injury-hit Liverpool side relying on young academy players finding a way to overcome Chelsea’s billion pound squad to take home the silverware.

“Ever since I was given the honour of wearing the armband for Liverpool, I have said that I am always proud to be captain of this team,” Van Dijk noted in his pre-match notes. “I have to admit, though, that the sense of pride I have now is as strong as it could be.

“What happened at Wembley on Sunday was incredible. Just thinking about it gives me goosebumps. All the problems that we had before and during the game and we still found a way to win. We stayed together—on and off the pitch—and we found a way to win.”

Sunday’s exertions over 120 minutes could further limit team selection options for a side already with a lengthy injury list, but for those who do play the goal will be to channel those feelings of triumph and use them to drive them to, just maybe, feel them again.

“We can and should enjoy the moment because winning trophies is so, so special, but there is so much hard work still to be done,” the Liverpool captain added. “This has been our attitude since the season began and there is no reason for that to change now.

“If anything, it should make us even more hungry. When you have the kind of feelings that came with winning on Sunday, you want them over and over again. The knowledge of what it feels like definitely provides an additional incentive. Hopefully we can use it.”