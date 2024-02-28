Bobby Clark “Craving That Winning Feeling”

It’s been less than a week since Liverpool lifted their (hopefully) first trophy of the season, but youngster Bobby Clark is ready for another one of those sweet, sweet endorphin hits. The 19-year-old is one of several young players who were entrusted by Jürgen Klopp to help guide them through the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Despite their inexperience, they had a few veterans guiding them, including captain Virgil van Dijk, who scored the game’s only goal.

In an interview with the official site before the FA Cup fifth round game against Southampton on Wednesday, Clark gushed about the experience.

“That feeling of winning like that, I’m craving it already,” he said.

“I just want to feel it so many more times in my career. Nothing comes close to that. Even before Sunday, we wanted to win everything. Now, it just gives you that hunger to just want to feel that way again, and we want to win everything for the boss.”

With the injury crisis that Liverpool have found themselves in, Clark and his fellow Academy players will likely be tasked with pulling their weight to help the first team. With the Carabao Cup done, the Reds remain in contention in three other competitions, which means that they’ll have a heavy schedule this spring.

Getting their first reward should light a fire under them and keep morale high as they battle it out in what is gearing up to be a very eventful end of the season.