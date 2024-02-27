Klopp Talk: “The Problem Is the Lack of Recovery Time”

Having won the League Cup on Sunday with a depletes squad, there’s no time to rest, recover, and properly celebrate for Jürgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing Reds as they have to go again on Wednesday when they face Southampton in the FA Cup.

The manager, though, says he’s not worried about having to get his team refocused—instead his priority is using the positive feelings around Sunday’s hard-fought victory over a billion pound Chelsea side and channel them in a positive way on Wednesday.

“Back down is no problem,” Klopp explained. “You want to take the positive feeling. You want to take the vibe and all of that. No, that’s not a problem. The problem is the lack of recovery time. That’s a problem. Besides that there are no problems.

“The boys all love playing football, obviously, we all could see the love. The boys love digging incredibly deep to grind a result out somehow. Everybody saw that as well, [now] we need to find a team who is competitive and then we will fight for it.”

With opponents Southampton in the midst of a promotion battle in the Championship and dealing with their own injury and fixture congestion issues, it might not only be the Reds sending out a side with some unfamiliar faces in the mid-week cup tie.

While the top priority for both will be upcoming league games, though, there is a chance to advance one step closer to another piece of silverware on the line and whoever is given the chance to play on Wednesday will head out on the pitch looking to win.

“Obviously we all got a really good taste of how Wembley feels on a day like this,” Klopp added. “We had all different experiences there. We lost there, we won there, so it’s a nice stadium anyway—but when you win it’s a completely different place.”