Jürgen Klopp Provides Liverpool Injury Update Ahead of FA Cup Tie

Liverpool’s already lengthy injury list grew a bit little longer on Sunday when they captured the League Cup with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea, with the Reds losing Ryan Gravenberch and likely Wataru Endo to injury along the way.

For manager Jürgen Klopp, they join a list including the likes of Darwin Nuñez, Mohamed Salah, and Dominik Szoboszlai, with none of them looking likely to be available for Wednesday’s FA Cup tie with Southampton.

“We need miracles with a few players,” Klopp said. “I don’t want to rule them out, but it’s touch-and-go for the boys who were not available for the final. For Darwin, Mo, Dom—we will have to see what they can do today.

“What I know is Ryan is not available. It’s a ligament injury, it could’ve been much worse but it’s bad enough to be ruled out for this game. The next game, we’ll see. Wataru got a proper knock as well, so with him we have to see as well.”

Add Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott, fit but who appeared to have run themselves ragged over 120 minutes on Sunday and who will be needed on the weekend league against Nottingham Forest, and it’s an even bigger headache.

The result could be a very youthful side, with a number of the academy players who came on late to help secure the victory over Chelsea given the start alongside whichever senior stars have been able to recover quickest.

“I didn’t make the lineup yet,” Klopp added. “We still train, so when the players arrive they get checked. Yesterday was a recovery and appreciation day for winning the cup. Only the very young boys trained, the others recovered.

“Today we have a session, the only one before the game. When I get all the information and look in their eyes and see who maybe is ready and who is not, then I can make a lineup. In the end, I think it will be a decent line-up.”