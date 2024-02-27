Jürgen Klopp Provides Post-Match Gravenberch And Endo Updates

Another match, another Liverpool player carted off with an injury. The already short-handed Reds, missing 11 first team players, saw Ryan Gravenberch stretchered off in the first half after a terrible tackle by Moises Caicedo. Liverpool went on to win the match in extra time, but it seems like the already thin ranks will be even thinner for a period of time. Jürgen Klopp noted that the injury was likely ligament damage during his post-match remarks.

“I hope it’s not that bad,” said the Liverpool manager.

“They did an X-ray, so it’s not broke but the ligaments got something and that’s how it is.”

Meanwhile, Wataru Endo was seen in a protective walking boot after the match. While Klopp did not specify an injury, he did note the immense effort the holding midfielder put forth taking a toll by the end of extra time.

“Wataru Endo, oh my god. He walked through the ceremony with the stiffest legs I ever saw. I said a couple of times we are lucky. He might be 30 or 31 in the passport but he is not, he’s a machine. Footballing wise he is exceptional, defensively insane.”

There was some good news on the injury front after the match. Both Darwin Núñez and Dominik Szoboszlai began to train again late last week and while they were not cleared to play in the EFL Cup final, they certainly moved fluidly while leaping over the advertising boards to join in the celebrations.

Klopp joked he would have to check in with the medical staff after their mad dash onto the field.

“Darwin and Dom are not fit, that’s why they didn’t play, but in the celebrations they looked 100% so I will have to speak with the medical department about that.”

There was no news as to whether poor Curtis Jones suffered any sort of injury set back after being nearly trampled by the duo after he tried to limp his way down the steps in front of them.