Chelsea 0, Liverpool 1: League Cup Final Man of the Match

With a hard-fought, memorable victory in the books, we want you to help us choose Liverpool’s man of the match from the League Cup final.

By Noel Chomyn
Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

At times Jürgen Klopp’s injury-ravaged Reds seemed to be battling not just against Todd Boehly and Mauricio Pochettino’s £1bn Chelsea squad but also the officials, but in the end Liverpool were deserved League Cup champions thanks to standout performances from Caoimhín Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Wataru Endo, Luis Diaz, and Ibrahima Konaté.

Now let us know how you saw it. We’ve narrowed down the options to a few of the players we thought had the best performances for the Reds, now make your choice and vote for who you think should be the Man of the Match—or take to the comments to let us know that we got it wrong by not even including the real man of the match in the options.

Liverpool League Cup Final Man of the Match

