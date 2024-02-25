Jarell Quansah: “Already Had Dreams” About the Carabao Cup Final

21-year-old centre-back Jarell Quansah has impressed all with his performances this season, and as Liverpool gear up to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, he is hopeful to make it into the lineup.

“It’s going to be the best feeling. I’ve already had dreams about it and sometimes when I think about it by myself, I get butterflies”, he said.

“I’m just so excited for it. It’s a great opportunity for us to try to win a trophy and do the best we can.”

Playing at Wembley will be special, and Quansah remembers when the Reds won the Cup in 2022.

“You always look at Wembley and there’s 90,000 fans. It’s definitely something you look forward to, you want to play in front of”, he said.

“I was at the final when Liverpool won it last, seeing what it means to the fans and hearing One Kiss and everything like this. It was special and hopefully we can recreate that.”

He is eager to make the most of the opportunity if he gets a call-up to today’s lineup, to mark the milestone in his career.

“There’s not loads of opportunities you get to win trophies,” he said. “Say an average career is 15 years, that’s 15 chances to win the Carabao Cup and it’s not many.

“Any opportunity you get, you’ve got to take it with both hands, and that’s exactly what we’re going to try to do.”