Cody Gakpo: “You Want To Play Big Games At This Club, It’s What We Live For”

Cody Gakpo is about to play his first final for Liverpool. The League Cup final is scheduled for Sunday, and the Dutch attacker signed during the disappointing 2022-23 season, in which we didn’t make any finals, so it should go without saying that there’s an excitement building with the player.

And now with the departure of the manager on the horizon? All the more incentive.

“It’s a big thing for [the fans] and for us as well, for the club,” Gakpo told the club website.

“The manager was here, achieved great things, and we as a squad want to give him the best farewell we can give, and that means winning trophies.

“This is the first we can give ourselves and give him as well, so that gives us a little extra boost, a little extra motivation, not that we need it. It’s something we’d really like to achieve for him.”

Gakpo has so far scored in every League Cup match he’s featured in leading up to this moment, and with much of our attacking force suffering injuries at the moment, will likely feature again on Sunday. He’s also not a stranger to finals in general, having scored for his hometown team PSV in the 2022 Dutch cup final as club captain.

“It’s going to be an amazing experience, but for me personally, I will realise it afterwards,” the Dutchman continued.

“When you go out, you’re really focused, you know? You see it but you don’t really enjoy it, and then after the game you think, ‘Wow, the fans were really amazing!’ I’m really looking forward to it.

“I think we are in a good moment as a team, and in the season. Everybody is excited to play this game. You play a season to win trophies, and this is an opportunity for us to win one.

“You play a lot of big games at this club. This is what we live for, you know? We want to play those big games and eventually win them.”