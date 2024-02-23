Official: Liverpool Draw Sparta Praha in Europa League Round of 16

Liverpool today learned who their opponents will be for the Europa League Round of 16 as they drew Czech First League side Sparta Praha as their next opponents, with the first leg away in Prague on February 7th and the second leg at Anfield on the 14th.

It’s the second pairing of the two clubs in Europe, with their previous and only meetings a Europa League Round of 32 meeting in the 2010-11 season that saw a 0-0 play out first in Prague before Liverpool won 1-0 in the second leg thanks to a Dirk Kuyt goal.

Their opponents currently sit first in the Czech league, four points clear of local rivals Slavia Praha. In the group stages they finished second in Group C to Rangers and then overcame a first leg defeat at Galatasaray to advance from the knockout playoff round.

In an unwelcome bit of scheduling, following the first leg on the 7th Liverpool have their potential league title-decider against Manchester City on the 10th. The Reds then play away to Everton on the 17th following the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Europa League Round of 16 Draw