Cody Gakpo Hails Liverpool’s Character In Comeback Win

Cody Gakpo was one of four goalscorers in Liverpool’s comeback second half victory against Luton Town on Wednesday. There were concerns going into the game because Liverpool are so injury-stricken at the moment. And in fact, those fears seemed to come to fruition in the first half of the match when the Reds found themselves trailing the visitors.

It wasn’t the first time this season that they’d conceded first in a match. This time, though, they were without the likes of Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota to help drag them out of the hole. The Mentality Monsters have almost always found a way back, and on Wednesday, they staged a second half comeback that ended up drowning Luton by the end.

Gakpo spoke to the official site after the match, and admitted that they have some handicaps that they need to overcome to continue their impressive run.

“Obviously when a lot of quality is missing because of injury, the ones who are there have to step up,” he said.

“That’s what we want to do all the time, but especially now they are missing, we have no choice. That’s what we are going for: keep pushing each other to keep the level high, and that’s what we did tonight.”

Wednesday’s game was a precursor to the bigger match on Sunday. Liverpool are headed to Wembley to battle Chelsea in the Carabao Cup. For Gakpo, it’s his first time fighting for a trophy with his new team. It will also be his first time playing at Wembley.

“For me it will be the first time [in a final for the Reds], obviously, so I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“Hopefully [we can] play a good game as a team and win the game, win the first trophy of the season and keep going from that point,” he said.

“[Wembley] is well-spoken of everywhere in the world, and in Holland as well. For me it will be the first time, so I’m curious but focused.”

The Dutchman did a lot of the heavy lifting to get the Reds into the final. He is Liverpool’s highest scorer in the competition, with four goals to his name. It will be good for him to see this journey to the end on Sunday.