Jürgen Klopp on League Cup Final: “If We Have Eleven We Will Go for It”

On Wednesday night in a mid-week Premier League tie against Luton Town, a Liverpool side missing a starting eleven including many of their top players through injury rallied to earn another victory.

After the match, then, manager Jürgen Klopp was understandably full of praise for how his players had come together to perform in difficult circumstances.

“I want us to ignore who is missing,” Klopp said following his injury-ravaged side’s 4-1 victory over Luton Town on Wednesday night. “That’s difficult. It’s like, oh, I needed a few minutes to process it when I got all the news.

“But from the moment on when you know how you can deal with it, how you can sort it for this game now, it feels really good. That’s what I wanted the boys to show and this is an example tonight. This is now their Barcelona: a difficult situation, plenty of reasons to give up in moments.

“And I saw only a super group fighting. If you don’t limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly. And that’s what the boys did.”

The problem, of course, is that there’s another game coming quickly. A League Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday afternoon. And it’s unlikely that Liverpool’s injury situation will change—at least for the better—between now and then.

“I don’t even know if these boys can play again, to be honest,” Klopp added. “The situation is not great, absolutely not. We don’t have to make it nicer than it is.

“I’m so happy that I could give him that opportunity, the boys deserve it. But obviously for us there are now a lot of super-important games coming up, and we don’t know, we go day by day. I cannot say anything about it and I don’t know.

“But after Brentford I had no clue the situation would be like it was now. So, let’s see. There’s one phrase that stands: as long as we have eleven, we will go for it. That’s all I can promise.”