Conor Bradley on “Nightmare” Luis Diaz and Wembley Final Chances

With Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nuñez out, it fell to Luis Diaz to provide a vertical threat for attack for Liverpool, with the Colombian international pressing the issue running at defenders with the ball at his feet and seeking out channels without it.

It’s a threat young right back Conor Bradley sees every day in training—a threat that one imagines has helped him prepare for his unexpectedly prominent role in the team this season—and he was quick to highlight it following Wednesday’s 4-1 victory.

“He’s my worst nightmare in training,” Bradley said of Diaz, who scored the third to settle nerves against a plucky Luton Town as the Reds regrouped with a strong second half following a shaky first 45 minutes that saw them behind at the break.

“He’s playing brilliantly at the moment. It’s the worst thing for a full-back when someone can go down the line or come inside, it’s a nightmare. The fact he can go on his left foot or his right is brilliant for us, and he causes teams all sorts of trouble.”

With Liverpool’s injury issues, it seems a safe bet that both Bradley and Diaz will again be key to their chances on Sunday when Liverpool get an early chance at silverware in the League Cup final, where they will reunite with 2022 opponents Chelsea.

“Really special,” Bradley said of the prospect of starting at Wembley. “If I got to walk out starting with the team, it’d be a moment I’d have for the rest of my life. We’re really looking forward to going there and hopefully bringing the trophy back to Liverpool.

“That’s what the gaffer keeps saying—it’s a great confidence boost for us going forward for the rest of the season. We’ve done all the hard work getting there, now we just need to put on a good performance on Sunday and get the win.”