Klopp Talk: “It Is Difficult to Stop Talking About It”

Liverpool took advantage of Arsenal and Manchester City playing in the Champions League to grow their lead to four points on Wednesday evening. The Reds mounted a second half comeback at Anfield against Luton Town to win 4-1.

The injury-ridden Liverpool team still managed to get four goals from four separate scorers. In the last 11 days, Jürgen Klopp’s men have won nine points in the Premier League while their closest competitors lost points.

After the game, an exuberant Klopp talked about his excitement.

“The difference between talking to you after a game we lost and a game after we’ve won, you cannot imagine how big that is,” he said. “Tonight is one of these nights where it is difficult to stop talking about it, to be honest. It just wants to come out of me... I am so happy with the performance, I am so happy with so many things we saw tonight.”

When asked what motivation or tactical changes Klopp utilized at halftime, the boss was as pragmatic as he always is.

“I asked the boys to delete it. The few things that brought us into a rush, delete it,” he explained. “That’s how it is. Let’s start new; if we win the second half 1-0, we get a point. If we win 2-0, we win the game, so there was a massive chance. We all saw that this season already that we can turn things [after] the first half maybe where the game looks slightly different. How I said, I asked the boys, ‘Did you like the game? Because your faces don’t look like?’”

That bit of forced introspection seemed to do the trick, because the Reds dominated the second half of the match, making it look like a completely different game than the first 45 minutes.

This victory is a nice lead in to Sunday’s trip to Wembley for the League Cup final against Chelsea. The Reds will head down to London low on depth but high on confidence. Hopefully that will be enough for them to bring home their first trophy of the season.