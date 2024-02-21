Jürgen Klopp Calls on Fans to “Live for the Moment” in Title Race

Amongst Liverpool’s seven games this season that have seen the league leading Reds drop points, it might be that November’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town is the most surprising.

That experience, though, will help to ensure that they don’t take the league’s 18th-place side lightly when they meet tonight at Anfield according to manager Jürgen Klopp in his matchday notes.

“Memories of the tough game we had give us information that we need to use in this one,” Klopp said in the game programme.

“The main lesson is that we should not expect anything different this time. Luton will fight, they will use their strengths and they will look to make life as uncomfortable for us as they possibly can.

“This is why our first objective has to be doing everything we can to be the most difficult opponent that Luton can face. We did not do this as often as we would have liked at Kenilworth Road but this time we are at Anfield so we should use it.”

The hope for Klopp is that the fans will be fired up—both due to the title race the Reds are currently engaged in and to help a threadbare, injury-hit side to overcome.

Anfield has so often provided an extra push for Klopp’s sides over the years, and in his final months at Liverpool it will be needed again if they’re to have any hope of delivering on the promise of a season that sees them still in the mix for four trophies.

“We will not feel sorry for ourselves with the problems that we have at the moment,” he added. “This is not allowed. But it would not be too logical if we did not acknowledge that they exist and clearly pulling together would not be unhelpful.

“Since I first arrived at Liverpool, we have not had an easy way presented to us. Reacting to challenges and problems is part and parcel of being at this club. But no matter what the situation, our shared obligation is to go for it.

“We should not even think about the next game until this one is complete. A fixture under the lights at Anfield against a strong opponent is definitely more than enough to earn our full focus and our total commitment. Living in the moment and for the moment is not just the right way, it is the only way.”