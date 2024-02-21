Ryan Gravenberch On Liverpool’s Injury Woes And Taking His Shot

Ryan Gravenberch has gotten a few opportunities to shine since he’s arrived at Liverpool. His time to prove himself may be coming as winter changes to spring. The Reds continue to compete in four competitions, and their injury list is unfortunately getting longer by the day.

“I think this season we got a lot against us and I think we overcame everything, so hopefully we will do it with this situation as well,” Gravenberch said in an interview with the official site.

Liverpool are preparing to head to Wembley for the League Cup final against Chelsea. The Premier League title is also theirs to lose at the moment. They’ll need all hands on deck, and the many injuries plaguing the team will prove its own separate obstacle going forward.

At the moment, manager Jürgen Klopp is without Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Joel Matip for the upcoming games, starting with Luton Town on Wednesday.

Gravenberch was called upon on Saturday to replace the injured Jones early on in the game. He’ll likely retain that position on Wednesday, which he is excited and prepared for.

“If I am honest, I’m really looking forward to the game on Wednesday, especially after the game on Saturday. I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“You see it now, unfortunately Curtis is now injured and hopefully he will be back as soon as possible. But now, for me, I have the chance again to show myself and to show my qualities.”

While the superstars and nailed-on starters do a lot to carry a team, the backbone of any successful team is the consistency of the reserve and fringe players who perform well when called upon. Gravenberch showed that with his impressive performance against Brentford. He might have the chance to get his first good run of games since he arrived.