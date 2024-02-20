Jürgen Klopp Provides Lengthy Liverpool Injury Update

Liverpool are without the better part of a very good starting 11 due to injuries, with absences the first point of conversation for manager Jürgen Klopp at his pre-match press conference ahead of Luton Town on Wednesday.

“Definitely not great,” was Klopp’s blunt reaction when asked about his side’s seemingly ever-lengthening injury list. “I would like to sit here and say that we have absolutely no new issues but obviously we have some.

“Not available obviously is Alisson, that’s a muscle injury. We don’t know exactly how long it takes but definitely not for the foreseeable time. Then we have Diogo with a knee issue, ruled out. Curtis with a bone-ligament issue, ruled out.

“With the others we think we will will deal with it day by day with muscle things. We will see for tomorrow. You will see the lineup early enough and then you can see who made it and who didn’t make it. That’s it pretty much.”

Previous suggestions have been that Alisson’s best case scenario would see him return in a matter of weeks, while Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones’ injuries could easily see them out for a period of months. And that’s only the start of the injury list.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai are also sidelined, though both are working towards rejoining training and could be back in the mix in the coming weeks, while a minor muscle issue has Darwin Nuñez day to day.

“With Diogo it will take months, and Curtis I couldn’t give you a timeframe even if I wanted to,” Klopp added of the two significant injuries suffered over the weekend. “I couldn’t say a timeframe even if I wanted to. That is just how it is.

“With Trent, with Dom, they are on their way back but not in team training yet so they are not available as well. That is the situation. What I said after the game, as long as we have 11 players we will go for it and that’s the idea.”