Klopp Talk: Having Squad Depth is a “Luxury Problem”

Liverpool gear up to face Arsenal on Sunday with the Gunners following close on their tail five points behind in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s squad depth is particularly admirable at the moment and Jurgen Klopp is counting his blessings.

“That is not a challenge, it is for this one moment – the first moment in the season – we kind of have a luxury problem and more players available for different positions than we can start”, he said.

“But it is absolutely no problem, it is just good. This week, between Arsenal and Burnley, is probably the only week as far I know where there is no midweek game. After that then we go again with every three days, I think, and we need all of them and we need all of them in a good shape”.

The return of seasoned players like Andy Robertson has provided stability to the lineup, while Academy players continue to shine. And new recruits have also provided support when needed.

“We had a lot of injuries during the season, but we always could deal with it because we were lucky with the boys who were still available or came back from injury. Like when Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] was injured, Wataru [Endo] was there and really good, but then Wataru had to go to the Asian Cup, then Macca was fit again. Left-back, Robbo [Andy Robertson] out, Kostas [Tsimikas] could feature there, then Kosti out and Joey [Gomez] had to go left, Conor [Bradley] was finally fit”, he said.

“Same in the last line when whoever was out then [Jarell] Quansah could step in. That’s how it was. Diogo [Jota] was injured and then Mo [Salah] had to leave, then Diogo came back. We were unlucky with the injuries or the tournaments, but lucky with the boys coming back. That is why we are where we are – and there is no other reason”.