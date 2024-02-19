Vigril van Dijk Praise for “World Class” Caoimhin Kelleher

In Alisson Becker, Liverpool have arguably the world’s best goalkeeper. And to hear his manager and teammates talk about about, in Caoimhin Kelleher they also have the world’s best backup. On recent evidence, at least, it would be hard to argue.

Following praise from his manager following his second league win on the bounce—and fourth of the season—filling in for Alisson, club captain Virgil van Dijk was similarly full of praise for the work of the 25-year-old Irish international goalkeeper.

“I always said that he is a world class goalkeeper,” Van Dijk said of Liverpool’s standout stand-in in goal. “It is very difficult to be a second keeper but there is no shame in being second to one of, if not the best, goalkeeper in the world.

“He has to step up now and everyone needs a bit of confidence and everyone should give him the confidence that he will do the job. Everyone needs a bit of love from the outside. Hopefully Saturday will help him take that confidence into the next game.”

With injuries piling up worryingly quickly for the Reds, though, it won’t just be Kelleher having to step up his game for a mid-week league match against Luton Town and then the weekend’s League Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

“We need everyone in this whole fight,” the veteran centre half added of injury challenges. “We are still competing on all fronts and let’s keep this going until the very last moment so we can be successful. We cannot take our eye off the ball.”