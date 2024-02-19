Jürgen Klopp Praises Caoimhin Kelleher for Role in Liverpool Victory

With Alisson Becker ill and then injured for Liverpool’s past two league games, backup Caoimhin Kelleher has stepped in ably to help the Reds to a pair of wins that maintains their place at the top of the table. All told, Kelleher has now recorded four league wins this season for the title-challenging Reds.

“Ali was ill last week and is injured this week, there is absolutely no other idea behind it,” Jürgen Klopp said when asked if the upcoming League Cup final might have played a role in his decision to start Kelleher. “If Ali wouldn’t have been ill and wouldn’t have been injured now, Ali would have played.

“Caoimhin had already enough games this year to have kind of rhythm [but] he was outstanding. I don’t know to be honest who is the number one in Ireland but if they have a better goalkeeper than him I have to say, respect. He’s outstanding and this year we gave him more games than he had previously.”

Some pundits had previously questioned Klopp’s decision to continue with Kelleher deep into the League Cup rather than switching to Alisson as the club’s chances at a first piece of silverware this season improved, to which Klopp said his good play on Saturday proved sticking with him was the right call.

“It’s well deserved because we need him, and we need him to have that rhythm and now the situation around Ali shows that it absolutely makes sense,” the Liverpool manager added. “We will see how long Ali is out now, but for today Caoimhin was exceptional and it was an A+ performance.”