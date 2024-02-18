Jürgen Klopp Provides Injury Update On Trio Of Key Players

While Liverpool’s 4-1 win over Brentford was important in the Red’s title challenge, it could prove to have been a costly win. Three of Liverpool’s key players were forced off during the match with injuries. Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota came off during the run of play after acute injuries while Darwin Núñez was pulled from the match at half time.

After the match Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp provided an early update on the injuries. The prognosis sounded serious for both Jones and Jota.

“Curtis got a knock on the lower part of his shin, or above the ankle. We will see what that means. It was what he felt, but he was not 100 per cent sure. That Curtis cannot play on tells you that it must be something because he would have played on at all costs.”

“Diogo looks probably the worst; I didn’t see it back but I heard the pictures didn’t look great as well, so we have to see there.”

While Jones and Jota had to come off for obvious incidents that caused the injuries, it was a surprise to most when Darwin was substituted to start the second half. According to Klopp the Uruguayan striker started to feel a niggle and was taken off as more of a precaution.

“Darwin, we took off because he felt really a little but that was obviously today enough to immediately push the brake and that’s what we did, so we took him off and brought Cody on and that worked out really well.”

Curtis Jones was seen walking on crutches and wearing a protective boot after the match. When asked about it, Klopp stated that was normal procedure, and he is unsure of how the injured leg reacted over the course of the second half of the match.

“Yes, but it’s normal. I didn’t speak to him [yet], I don’t have time because I more or less get carried around here in the stadium to have interviews and stuff like this.

“I don’t know how it developed during the second half because I saw him at half-time when it was alright-ish, but I don’t know what happened since then.”