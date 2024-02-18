Klopp Talk: “We Played an Exceptional Game”

Liverpool’s 4-1 victory against Brentford was an “exceptional game” according to Jurgen Klopp.

“Dealing with all the specific situations they create and being as dominant as you can somehow be, be calm in the right moments, be direct in the right moments, use their man-marking, play against the line, all these kind of things”, he said.

“I saw a top game, honestly. Obviously the first 10 [or] 15 minutes, I don’t know exactly, they had these counter-attacks and they looked really good. I liked it as well when Toney and [Neal] Maupay, they’re [just] gone”.

The game saw goals from Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo. And while Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota’s injuries dampened the moments to some extent, Liverpool still retained their top spot in the Premier League.

“We had to adapt our protection, obviously, in these moments. [We] did that and then that was done but the set-piece [danger] was still there. If you see the stats we committed 18 fouls, they [committed] four... that’s it”, said Klopp.

“[A] very good game in strange circumstances but we are still really happy with the result.”